1 Crew Member Dead After Turkish-Flagged Cargo Ship Runs Aground, 11 Missing

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The body of a crew member on a Turkish-flagged ship was found on
Monday after contact was lost with the vessel in a storm off the
country's northern coast, authorities in Türkiye said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Contact with the Kafkametler, a cargo ship with 12 Turkish crew
members, was lost while it was in the southern Black Sea on Sunday
when ran aground off the province of Zonguldak due to "adverse
weather and sea conditions," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had
said in a statement.
Air, sea, and land-based search and rescue efforts began
immediately after weather conditions improved, with the country's
Directorate General of Maritime Affairs saying on X hours later
that the body of a crew was found on the coast of Eregli, a
district of the same province.
"Search and rescue operations for the other seafarers on board
the sunken ship are ongoing," the directorate general added.
Yerlikaya had said that the dry cargo ship had sunk after
drifting and colliding with a breakwater amid the storm. It had
departed from Zonguldak and was en route to the Aegean province of
Izmir, he said.
Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the country's minister of transport, said
in a news conference that the Kafkametler had issued an emergency
call at around 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).
"Despite monitoring by various authorities, intervention was not
possible due to harsh conditions. Based on images, it was
determined that the ship had sunken, and the lifeless body of one
crew member has been recovered. Search operations for the remaining
crew members are ongoing," Uraloglu said.
Coast guard and coastal safety forces are currently involved in
search and rescue operations, along with disaster teams, divers,
gendarmerie, and police with the support of a helicopter, a plane,
and two maritime vessels.
