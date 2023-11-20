Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Announces Extended Collaboration With Romanian Government Following Third $3.4 Million Order

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SuperCom, a global leading provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, just announced its latest order from the Romanian government to the tune of $3.4 million

SuperCom will help Romania's Ministry of Interior to bolster its EM project, based on its PureSecurity Suite, covering domestic violence monitoring, GPS tracking of offenders, as well as home detection monitoring Deliveries are set to be met by the end of Q4 2023, and SuperCom's management is optimistic that the order will boost the company's overall value proposition and lead to many more orders down the line

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions offering advanced safety, identification, and security products and solutions to governments, recently announced its continued collaboration with the Romanian government. The latest order from the country's Ministry of Interior is part of an ongoing $30 million project, bolstering the country's National Electronic Monitoring (“EM”) Project ( ).

The EM program is based on SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite, covering domestic violence monitoring, GPS tracking of offenders, and home detection monitoring. This end-to-end suite offers a secure real-time software platform. Years of testing and on-ground application have proven its effectiveness, affirming...

