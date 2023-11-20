EBRD AND A3&Co.® JOIN FORCES TO DRIVE DECARBONIZATION AT ARABIAN CEMENT COMPANY IN EGYPT Advancing Regional Decarbonization Progress Ahead Of COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

In a significant step towards combating climate change and advancing a green economy, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has teamed up with A3&Co.®, a pioneering consulting firm, to lead a transformative initiative at Arabian Cement Company in Egypt. This collaboration is designed not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to reduce costs through innovative, environmentally responsible approaches, supporting Arabian Cement Company in its transition to NetZero.

Through this strategic partnership, EBRD is providing green investment working closely with A3&Co.® to develop a comprehensive decarbonization roadmap, tailored specifically for Arabian Cement Company to accelerate the production of low carbon cement, leveraging A3&Co.®'s expertise in cement green solutions and EBRD's commitment to green initiatives. This partnership aims to align efforts to pioneer change in the cement industry towards a green cement future through reducing carbon footprint within the Arabian Cement Company operations.

Arabian Cement Company is a leading player in Egypt's cement industry since 1997, with two production lines in Sokhna, Suez Governorate, of an annual production around five million tons of high-quality clinker and cement, contributing 6% of Egypt's nominal capacity, Arabian Cement has gained a strong reputation both locally and internationally, exporting products to numerous countries across four continents. Arabian Cement Company, is dedicated to minimizing its carbon footprint, embracing this initiative as a pathway to a greener, more financially sustainable future.

“We are excited about this partnership with EBRD and A3&Co.® which showcases our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development,” said Sergio Alcantarilla, CEO of Arabian Cement Company.“By embracing cutting-edge solutions and adopting greener processes, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

The decarbonization roadmap will be carefully tailored to address the specific challenges and opportunities within the Arabian Cement Company's operations. Through comprehensive strategy includes verified targets, project advisory for implementing decarbonization implementations, in-house capacity building, carbon market trading, and the implementation of an integrated ESG business model, together, these initiatives aim to significantly reduce GHG emissions, improving operational efficiency, while reducing costs.

A3&Co.®, renowned for its expertise in cement industry consulting, will play a pivotal role in guiding Arabian Cement Company towards their transition to NetZero.“We are delighted to partner with EBRD and Arabian Cement Company on this transformative project,” expressed Amr Nader, CEO of A3&Co.®,“Through our collective expertise, we are confident that we can drive meaningful progress towards decarbonization and the production of green cement, setting a precedent for responsible business practices in the region. The cooperation between Arabian cement and A3&Co.® is an additional milestone for our successful collaboration over the past two years and will not only be limited to Decarbonization roadmap but extends to SBTi certification and CBAM registration which will support Arabian cement exports endeavors and global product recognition, A3&Co.® will also develop Climate Corporate Governance“CCG” framework for Arabian Cement which is the cornerstone for a fully functioning ESG system inline with international norms.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dimitrios Koufos, Head of Sustainable Business, Industry, Agribusiness, and Commerce, EBRD, stated,“At EBRD, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that drive sustainable economic growth. Our partnership with A3&Co.® and Arabian Cement Company exemplifies our commitment to fostering innovation and catalyzing positive change in the industry. Together, we will pave the way for a more sustainable future in Egypt's cement sector.”

The collaboration between EBRD, A3&Co.®, and Arabian Cement Company reaffirms the commitment of all parties involved to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 13: Climate Action. It exemplifies the power of innovative partnerships in addressing climate change challenges while simultaneously bolstering economic sustainability. This initiative serves as a beacon, guiding the way for businesses worldwide to reduce their carbon footprint while reducing costs, fostering a greener, economically resilient future. Together, EBRD, A3&Co.®, and Arabian Cement Company are paving the way for a more sustainable, low-carbon future in cement industry landscape.

About EBRD:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is a leading international financial institution that supports projects in over 30 countries. With a focus on fostering sustainable economic growth, EBRD invests in initiatives that promote environmental conservation, innovation, and social development.

About A3&Co.®

Founded in the UAE and operating internationally, A3&Co.® is a globally recognized cement consulting company. Leveraging a multidisciplinary approach and a unique portfolio of results-based solutions, the company supports organizations to develop and implement decarbonization pathways in their transition to NetZero, enhancing operational excellence, and embracing currently available innovations through the end-to-end cement value chain.

About Arabian Cement Company:

Arabian Cement Company is a prominent player in Egypt's cement industry, producing high-quality cement for various applications. Committed to environmental responsibility, the company is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and minimizing its carbon footprint.