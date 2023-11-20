Uzbekistan Discloses Number Of Active Enterprises With Azerbaijani Capital

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The conference
of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and
Empowerment" is very important for the development of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in many areas, Deputy Prime
Minister of Uzbekistan Zulaiho Mahkamova said during her speech at
the event, Trend reports.
Mahkamova stated that 210 firms in Uzbekistan are run with
Azerbaijani finance, and that there is room for future expansion of
economic cooperation.
She stated that the conference today will help to develop
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
"Uzbekistan has joined the mission to strengthen women's
rights." To attain this goal, our country has made a number of
significant initiatives. "Approximately 100 legal documents have
been adopted, and a number of international documents on this
subject have been approved," the official stated.
The deputy prime minister further underlined that, in order to
encourage women's entrepreneurship, Uzbekistan has begun granting
preferential loans.
The conference is being held in Baku under the joint
organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and
Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), on the basis of initiatives
announced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July
this year.
