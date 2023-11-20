5 Suffered Casualties In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, different once again condemned forcible deportations of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, with the UN secretary-general suggesting a roadmap for Afghanistan/s reintegration in the global system.

Major events:



Several sources condemned forced deportations of Afghans from Pakistan.

Trilateral meeting talk transit and trade cooperation.

Guterres: Afghanistan must be reintegrated into world system Potzel: The world is tired of war and no longer wants to support warlords

Casualties

Officials say that a man was killed after the explosives he had attached to his body went off in the Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province. A barber shop worker was also injured in the explosion.

According to reports, the body of an 11-year-old child was found hanging from a tree in central Maidan Wardak province.

Local officials say that unidentified gunmen have killed one person in Faryab while the body of a woman was found in the same province.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sourcesmay have provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week, according to sources, 12 people had been killed and 22 more wounded in separate incidents across the country.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would get killed and maimed every week.

Reactions to refugees' deportation

Pakistan has launched a crackdown on illegal Afghan refugees, arresting and forciblydeporting them. So far, Pakistan has expelled more than 300,000 Afghan migrants.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk says arbitrary arrests and detentions of Afghan refugees are contrary to Pakistan's obligations under international law.

Nancy Dent, the vice president for Asia at the International Rescue Committee, said that Afghanistan was still facing an economic crisis and was unable to absorb thousands of returning refugee families.

Last week, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also opposed the forced deportation of Afghan refugees by their country.

Even Afghan refugees with legal documents are reportedly being arrested, their houses demolished and many forcibly evicted from Pakistan.

Afghan delegation's trip to Pakistan

Nooruddin Azizi, acting miniter of commerce and industry, led a high-level delegation to Islamabad to attend a trilateral meeting with Pakistani and Uzbek officials.

The tripartite meeting was co-chaired by the commerce ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan.

The three countries have been working on plans for transit trade and railway links between South and Central Asia through Afghanistan.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was signed among the three countries to increase transit and trade cooperation, the Afghan embassy said in a statement.

UN suggests roadmap for Afghanistan's reintegration

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says a roadmap should be created to facilitate engagement between the international community and Afghanistan.

A United Nations Security Council assessment, says the current Afghan government is expected to combat threats to the regional and international stability.

The assessment also includes current global concerns about Afghanistan. Planning and financing of terrorist acts and the production, sale and trafficking of illegal narcotics are part of the assessment.

The assessment includes supporting bilateral and multilateral security cooperation, cooperating with global counter-narcotics efforts and strengthening international borders.

It calls for expanding international cooperation and assistance in areas that advance regional and global priorities, reviewing and updating relevant provisions of the UN and gradually resuming diplomatic engagement inside Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for IEA, said:“There are many countries in the world that have different forms of government, and Afghanistan is one of those countries that have their own systems.

“Do not impose conditions on us, we can live without international recognition and we are still interacting with many countries,” he added.

World no longer wants to back warlords: Potzel

UNAMA deputy head Markus Potzel says the world is tired of war and does not want to support or finance warlords any longer.

Potzel made the remarks at a meeting with the Panjsher governor and other local officials during his visit to the central province.

sa