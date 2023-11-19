-->


Three Ukrainians Dead In Shuttle Bus Accident In Poland, MFA Ukraine Confirms


11/19/2023 10:09:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A traffic accident involving a minibus with Ukrainian registration plates occurred outside the town of Hrubeszów in Poland.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko.

"As a result of the road accident, three Ukrainians died: two women and a six-year-old child. Four citizens suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were hospitalized and are now being provided with medical assistance in the neighboring towns," he said.

Read also: Up to 2,500 trucks waiting to leave Poland for last few days - border guards

The Ukrainian consul scrambled to the scene of the accident to provide consular assistance to Ukrainians. The Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin is in contact with the Polish law enforcement to clarify all the circumstances of the deadly accident. The officials also monitor the treatment of those injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Polish media, on Sunday, two women and a six-year-old child from Ukraine were killed in a shuttle bus accident near Hrubeszów (Lublin Voivodeship).

Photo: Gazeta Wyborcza

