Despite Threatened Collapse Of Russian Economy It Managed To Stabilise And Grow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that despite the
threat of collapse of the Russian economy due to the unprecedented
weight of sanctions, it has managed to stabilise and grow. However,
given its potential, 3 per cent growth is not enough," Azernews reports.
"There was a threat of collapse. And we really had to mobilise
all resources and internal forces to prevent this collapse. The
task was first of all to prevent collapse, because the economy was
under an absolutely unprecedented burden of these sanctions. And no
country in the world has ever faced such a blow, and theoretically
no country in the world can withstand such a blow," Peskov told
Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Moreover, the sanctions came into force at a time when the
country was still recovering from the economic turmoil caused by
Covid-19, Peskov said.
"Thanks to quite shrewd, wise decisions of the country's
leadership and thanks to the titanic work of the government, it was
possible to reach, let's say, a plateau, stabilise, and then quite
unexpectedly enter growth Actually, everything was done for that,
everything was planned," Peskov said.
The spokesman pointed to the European Commission's recent
increase in Russia's economic growth forecast for 2023 from 0.9 per
cent to 2 per cent, saying that Russia's domestic forecast is even
higher at 3 per cent.
"This shows that we still have great potential, which in a
period of maximum mobilisation and internal concentration allows us
to deal with any blows. Now, of course, the challenge is to
maintain these growth rates, 3% is not a sufficient growth rate,"
he said. it should be higher, and everyone understands this. We
have a lot of gaps to fill," Peskov said.
