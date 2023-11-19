GCU announces intention to appeal USD37.7M fine imposed by DOE

(MENAFN) Grand Canyon University (GCU), the largest Christian university in the U.S. based in Phoenix, has announced its intention to appeal a USD37.7 million fine imposed by the Department of Education (DOE). The DOE alleges that GCU misled over 7,500 former and current students about the cost of its doctoral programs over several years. According to the DOE's Federal Student Aid (FSA) office, GCU "lied" to students and "falsely advertised" a lower cost for its doctoral programs, with approximately 98 percent of students reportedly paying more than the advertised cost.



In response to the allegations, GCU President Brian Mueller held a news conference to declare the university's plan to appeal the fine. Mueller criticized what he referred to as "tyranny" from federal government agencies and emphasized the need to stand up against what he perceives as ideological government overreach and the weaponization of federal agencies. Mueller stated that GCU does not mislead or deceive students, asserting that the university goes above and beyond legal requirements to provide transparency, a quality he believes is lacking in the broader education system.



The DOE has given GCU a 20-day deadline to request a hearing with the DOE’s Office of Hearings and Appeals or submit a response to the FSA, explaining why the fine should not be imposed. Specific conditions have also been imposed on the school to continue participating in federal student aid programs. GCU contends that the DOE's accusations are not validated by the federal court system, citing a previous ruling in its favor in the case of Young v. GCU, or by regulatory agencies like the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), which serves as GCU’s accrediting body. The university's appeal reflects broader concerns about government intervention and selective enforcement powers within the Department of Education, as expressed by Mueller.

