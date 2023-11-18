-->


Egyptian, French Leaders Emphasize Need For Urgent Solution To Gaza Crisis


11/18/2023 7:14:54 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed Saturday on the importance of finding an urgent solution to the ongoing crisis and launching a comprehensive political process to achieve a just settlement of the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution.
In a phone call initiated by President Macron, both leaders also underlined the need for taking necessary action to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.
During the call, President Al-Sisi affirmed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the expansion of humanitarian aid into the Strip.
He also briefed the French leader on Egypt's efforts to receive injured Palestinians and evacuate foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip. (end)
