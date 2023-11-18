Qatarenergy Signs Platinum Sponsorship Of 'Made In Qatar 2023' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy signed an agreement to become the platinum sponsor of the 9th 'Made in Qatar 2023' exhibition, which will take place at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center from November 29 to December 2, 2023.

Made in Qatar will be held under the patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and is organized by Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

It will act as a large platform to showcase Qatari industries and products, and to facilitate stronger ties and partnerships to help further develop Qatar's industries.

The sponsorship agreement was signed by Lolwa Khalil Salat, Manager of Public Relations and Communication at QatarEnergy, and Hussain Yousef Abdulghani, Director of Administrative and Finance Affairs at Qatar Chamber.

QatarEnergy will showcase its products proudly made in Qatar, that constitute an important part of the daily lives of billions of people around the globe, in addition to various presentations that highlight QatarEnergy's role in support of Qatar's energy industry.

The exhibition has a total area of 30,000 square meters that will be utilized to showcase the products and the achievements of more than 450 companies, including 92 new factories participating for the first time.