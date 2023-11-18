Turkmenistan To Discuss Transport And Logistics Partnership With Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Representatives of the Joint Turkmen-Kazakh Working Commission on transport, transit transportation and logistics will hold a meeting in Ashgabat on November 26 this year, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammetkhan Chakiyev in his report to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a government meeting.

He noted that the meeting will be devoted to discussing topics related to the optimal use of the infrastructure of transport and transit corridors passing through the territories of both countries, coordination and implementation of joint projects in this area, development of logistics centers, guaranteeing transportation safety, as well as pricing policy issues.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the role of the Joint Turkmen-Kazakh Working Commission and instructed the head of the agency to properly prepare for the upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, on November 28 of this year, Kazakh entrepreneurs will make a business visit to Turkmenistan, during which they will visit the Lebap, Mary, Balkan regions and the Ashgabat city and meet with members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of these regions.

