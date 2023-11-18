Turkmenistan To Discuss Transport And Logistics Partnership With Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Representatives
of the Joint Turkmen-Kazakh Working Commission on transport,
transit transportation and logistics will hold a meeting in
Ashgabat on November 26 this year, Trend reports.
This was stated by the Director of the Agency for Transport and
Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammetkhan Chakiyev
in his report to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov during a government meeting.
He noted that the meeting will be devoted to discussing topics
related to the optimal use of the infrastructure of transport and
transit corridors passing through the territories of both
countries, coordination and implementation of joint projects in
this area, development of logistics centers, guaranteeing
transportation safety, as well as pricing policy issues.
In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the role of
the Joint Turkmen-Kazakh Working Commission and instructed the head
of the agency to properly prepare for the upcoming meeting.
Meanwhile, on November 28 of this year, Kazakh entrepreneurs
will make a business visit to Turkmenistan, during which they will
visit the Lebap, Mary, Balkan regions and the Ashgabat city and
meet with members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs
of these regions.
