Ukraine, Italy To Cooperate In Defense Industry Development - Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian and Italian manufacturers will join forces to develop the country's defense industry.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced in a telegram by the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin.

"Italy is our strategic partner that has been supporting Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion, maintaining its position and intentions to this day. We have received another confirmation of this," he said in a statement.

Kamyshin emphasized that he had met with the Secretary General of Defence of Italy, Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano, government representatives and leading Italian manufacturers in various defense sectors.

Ukrainian,an defense ministers discuss military aid, joint production in Ukraine

During the meeting, the parties agreed to join forces in the development of the aviation industry and airspace protection, demining, and the production of cars and technologies. Italian scientists will join the work being done by Ukrainian developers to achieve the desired results as soon as possible.

According to the minister, five Italian companies have already joined the Alliance of Defense Industries: Leonardo S.p.A., Fincantieri, Elettronica, Iveco Defense Vehicles and FAE Group S.p.A.

In total, the Alliance includes 74 companies from more than 20 countries.

As reported, on November 16, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto military assistance and cooperation with Italian manufacturers for joint production in Ukraine.