Pizza Hut Opens Its Most Sustainable Store In India At Mahim

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Nusra on Restaurant India
Pizza chain Pizza Hut has opened its most sustainable store yet in India at Mahim, Mumbai.
This initiative aligns with the global mission of 'Recipe for Good Growth', which prioritises people, the planet and food.
