-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pizza Hut Opens Its Most Sustainable Store In India At Mahim


11/17/2023 2:02:57 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Nusra on Restaurant India

Pizza chain Pizza Hut has opened its most sustainable store yet in India at Mahim, Mumbai.

This initiative aligns with the global mission of 'Recipe for Good Growth', which prioritises people, the planet and food.

Continue reading here

MENAFN17112023007202015466ID1107447916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search