Zurich Unveils Container Village For Safe Drug Consumption

The problem became apparent this summer: an open drug scene had spread in Zurich's District 4. Addicts had set up shop at a park in the city centre and openly consumed the cheap drug, crack.

It was assumed that the closure of a drop-in centre where addicts can consume drugs in a protected environment was responsible for this.

Now the city of Zurich has reacted and is putting a new, temporary location into operation on Thursday - after a long and intensive search. The city has built a container village on the barracks area, close to Zurich main train station, where severely addicted people can now consume crack.

Notably, this is the same location where the former drop-in centre was closed to make room for asylum seekers. Now the problem of the open drug scene on in the area is to be defused with a temporary solution.

Central location of great importance

For Zurich's social director Raphael Golta, it is important that there is now a contact point in the centre of the city again. The alternative location at Allmend on the outskirts of the city was too far for many addicts, which is why they moved to the centrally located area.

“These people are there, these people need support,” said Golta.“And to ensure that the problem in public spaces doesn't get bigger again, such institutions are needed.”

The facility offers space for 60 people. After 30 minutes, however, the drug addicts have to leave the protected, so-called inhalation room again to make room for the next addicts.

The city expects up to 300 people a day.“If possible, there should be no waiting times so that addicts don't go back to using on the streets,” says Florian Meyer, head of the city's contact and contact points.

In order to come down again, drug addicts are provided with sofas, drinks and food. You can also take a shower or wash your clothes.“The main goal is to reduce damage,” says Meyer. This also means that micro-trafficking in drugs is tolerated so that it does not take place on the streets.

The provisional arrangement remains for two years

The problem of the open drug scene will not be solved with this measure, emphasizes Zurich city councilor Raphael Golta.“We can't sit back. We have to be ready to adapt our instruments again and again if the situation requires it.”

The container system will now remain on the meadow area for two years. After that, another temporary arrangement is planned before the contact point finally moves into a room in the barracks in 2030. The approximately 1,000 addicts in the city were informed about the opening last week.

