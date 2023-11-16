Telecom Blackout In Gaza As Fuel Runs Out

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Palestine's main telecom companies including Ooredoo, Paltel and Jawwal announced on Facebook that all services in the Gaza Strip have gone down due to the depletion of all energy sources sustaining the networks.

“We regret to announce to our subscribers and family that our services are suspended in the south and some areas in the north of Gaza Strip due to the run out of nutritional fuel for the shares of Baltil Company through which all Palestinian networks pass. May Allah protect Gaza and its people,” Ooredoo said in a statement.

Israel continuously pounds the Gaza Strip for a 41st day in a row, cutting off electricity, fuel, water services, and food supplies to the besieged enclave.



The Jawwal telecommunication company said: "We regret to announce a complete disruption of communication services (landline, cellular, and Internet) in the Gaza Strip, after fuel entry was banned and all backup power sources were exhausted to operate the main elements of the network. May God protect you and the country."

Prior to the announcement, Jawwal informed its customers of the "disruption of all telecommunication services in the next few hours due to running out of fuel as core elements of the network that are dependent on the remaining power storage sources (batteries)."

Paltel said that all energy sources sustaining the network have been depleted, and fuel was not allowed in.

The 2.3 million residents in the Gaza Strip are now cut off from the outside world, as the occupation forces raid more hospitals.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society wrote in a statement on Facebook that the Al-Ahil Hospital in the Gaza Strip is currently under siege by Israeli tanks, resulting in their teams unable to move to reach and treat the injured.

Earlier Al Jazeera reported that an entire building at Al-Shifa Hospital – the specialised surgeries building – has been completely damaged from the inside, in addition to Israeli forces blowing up a warehouse for medicine and medical equipment inside the hospital.



At 10pm Doha time, the Director of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Dr Atef Al Kahlout, told Al Jazeera that the health facility is completely out of service and that it cannot offer any more services.

The latest death toll in Palestine stands at 11,697 with over 32,000 injured and 3,600 missing.