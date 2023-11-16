Macron In Switzerland: 'You May Not Know It, But You Are Also Europeans'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Emmanuel Macron: "Sie wissen es vielleicht nicht, aber Sie sind bereits Europäer"



Switzerland had to wait six years to be accorded an official visit by Emmanuel Macron, who landed on Wednesday afternoon in the capital city alongside his wife and a large delegation. He was greeted at the airport by current Swiss President Alain Berset.

A sense of impatience and a certain tension had taken over the Swiss capital in the hours before the high-profile arrival. Parliament square was fully sealed off for the occasion, and security forces scanned the skies from nearby rooftops. French, European Union, and Swiss flags fluttered in the breeze.

The Macrons landed at Bern-Belp airport on Wednesday afternoon, where they were met by Swiss President Alain Berset and his wife Muriel Zeender Berset. © Keystone /anthony Anex

Around a thousand people, also armed with miniature Swiss and French flags, had gathered around parliament to witness the arrival of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron. To liven up the wait, there was the meticulous preparation of the military welcome ceremony: uniforms and positions being checked again and again, boots shined one last time.

Even the sun made an appearance, just as the presidential couple arrived at parliament shortly before 3 pm. Flanked by Alain Berset and his wife Muriel, the Macrons greeted all the other members of the governing Swiss Federal Council, as well as delegations from both countries. The two presidents then walked the red carpet in front of parliament to inspect the troops.

After listening to the French and Swiss national anthems, the two presidential couples mingled with the crowd of onlookers, chatting and taking selfies.