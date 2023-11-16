Al-Shifa Hospital Building Destroyed, People Taken To Unknown Areas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

An entire building at al-Shifa Hospital – the specialised surgeries building – has been completely damaged from the inside, in addition to Israeli forces blowing up a warehouse for medicine and medical equipment inside the hospital.

The Israeli military tore the place apart – all the partitions, walls between the rooms, and all the medical equipment inside the building have been completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, there are reports of some 200 people being blindfolded and interrogated and taken to unknown areas; their fate is unknown. Witnesses inside the hospital who we spoke to said [Israeli troops] started with 30 people who were stripped of their clothes, and taken to the courtyard of the hospital. More people were taken after interrogation, blindfolded and put into groups.

Unfortunately, this failure in confirming [the Israeli allegations of Hamas's presence in the hospital] just resulted in massive destruction in the hospital and renewed attacks on its building and redeploying troops at the gates of the hospital from all sides.

All of this is happening under the heavy cover of air strikes and tank shells around the al-Shifa Hospital.