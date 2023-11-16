Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza persists despite short equipment, medical supplies

(MENAFN) The only operational healthcare facility in Gaza City is the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, functioning despite inadequate equipment and medical supplies.



According to Ahmad Al-Louh, the Director of Operations and Emergency at the hospital, in an interview with Anadolu on Wednesday, the hospital offers initial first aid, after which injured individuals must endure extended queues for necessary surgical procedures.



Al-Louh emphasized that given the prevailing circumstances, the hospital and its medical personnel struggle to deliver adequate health services. Additionally, he mentioned that the hospital's library has been repurposed into a reception area for patients and wound dressing.



“We are all exposed to danger every day and every moment,” Al-Louh continued.



Health officials in Gaza reported that on October 17, at least 471 people lost their lives, and many were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. Despite these claims, Israel continues to deny responsibility for the attack.



Subsequently, on Wednesday, the Israeli army conducted a raid on Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa. The hospital had already faced challenges operating under the Israeli siege and a lack of electricity, leading to its cessation of services.



According to a statement from the government media office in Gaza, the Israeli army has targeted 52 health centers and 55 ambulances throughout Gaza. As a result of the bombardment or shortages of fuel and medical supplies, 25 hospitals have been rendered inoperative.

MENAFN16112023000045015839ID1107438893