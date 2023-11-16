Organization Of Islamic Cooperation To Launch Its Labor Center In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The OIC member
countries have unanimously endorsed President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's idea to create the OIC (Organization of
Islamic Cooperation) Labor Center with its headquarters in Baku,
the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the
Population of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said, Trend reports.
Karimov made the remark at a press conference on the occasion of
the V Conference of Labor Ministers of OIC member countries, which
is scheduled to take place next week in Baku.
He stated that the Labor Center will be established next week,
with the goal of expanding cooperation within the framework of
social partnership and labor relations.
"The center's director will be chosen next week." Baku will
serve as the headquarters. The first stage envisions the center
operating within one of the DOST [Sustainable and Operative Social
Provision] Centers. Over ten nations are members of the OIC Labor
Center and will communicate with the DOST Centers," the official
noted.
The conference is planned to be held on November 21-23.
