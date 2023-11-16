Organization Of Islamic Cooperation To Launch Its Labor Center In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The OIC member countries have unanimously endorsed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's idea to create the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Labor Center with its headquarters in Baku, the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark at a press conference on the occasion of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of OIC member countries, which is scheduled to take place next week in Baku.

He stated that the Labor Center will be established next week, with the goal of expanding cooperation within the framework of social partnership and labor relations.

"The center's director will be chosen next week." Baku will serve as the headquarters. The first stage envisions the center operating within one of the DOST [Sustainable and Operative Social Provision] Centers. Over ten nations are members of the OIC Labor Center and will communicate with the DOST Centers," the official noted.

The conference is planned to be held on November 21-23.

