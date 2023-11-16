Amb. Al-Bannai: Sept 7 Annual Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's permanent envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai relayed the General Assembly's intent on naming the September 7 World Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) day, to raise awareness on the disease.

This was during seminar organized by Kuwait's permanent mission to the UN late Wednesday in its headquarters in New York, with the attendance of specialists in rare diseases.

Al-Bannai stated that this initiative is a signifier of the collective commitment to facing one of the rarest diseases affecting children all over the world.

This is not merely an awareness campaign, asserted the Ambassador, but it is vow of protecting the integrity and rights of all infected children, indicating that around 20,000 cases are diagnosed annually.

The Kuwaiti diplomat pointed out that the initiative corresponds to sustainable development goals through as it pursues bridging inequality for those with rare illnesses.

The initiative aims to bolster communities with mitigating abilities, via a curriculum that brings together health, education, economic stability, equality, and sustainable societal development towards a more comprehensive world.

Al-Bannai expressed his gratitude for the World Health Organization (WHO) as its partnership is instrumental to transcending national borders and cultural gaps.

He further added that the attendance of rare disease specialists is an invaluable opportunity to gain from their knowledge and expertise that made tangible changes in people's lives.

Ambassador Al-Bannai reaffirmed the UN General Assembly's commitment to human rights for all, including the 300 million people infected with rare illnesses via guaranteeing equal opportunities and unrestrained participation in society. (end)

