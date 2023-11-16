Revamped Changi Airport Terminal 2 Fully Operational Now

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore : The revamped Terminal 2 of Singapore's Changi Airport is fully operational again, following three and a half years of engineering work. With the terminal's reopening, Changi Airport has restored its four terminal operations ahead of schedule.

T2's completion has added five million passengers a year to the airport's capacity and brought Changi's total handling capacity to 90 million passengers a year.

Speaking at the T2 expansion opening ceremony, Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore said, "The T2 expansion project started in January 2020, two months before Singapore closed its borders because of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, no one knew how severe the pandemic would be, or how long it would last. However, Changi Airport Group pushed ahead with the T2 expansion, driven by the conviction that our Changi air hub would not only recover from the pandemic, but emerge stronger."

A nature-inspired theme to create tranquillity and relaxation is what guides the T2's design philosophy. At the heart of T2's departure hall stands a 14-metre-tall digital display, dubbed The Wonderfall, set amid a vertical garden.

Inside the departure transit area, a brand-new landscaped garden dubbed Dreamscape emerges by a 'digital sky' which changes its hues depending on the time of day.

Additional infrastructure at T2 includes new systems and more retail offerings. With a central common-use Fast and Seamless Travel (FAST) zone, the number of automated check-in kiosks and bag drop machines has almost doubled. The immigration halls have been expanded to support additional automated immigration lanes allowing more passengers to be served at any time.