SBU Chief Reports To Ukraine's President On Fight Against Collaborators

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk has reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the fight against collaborators and those who deliberately incite hatred in the country.

The head of state said this in a video address , Ukrinform reports.

"I also held several meetings today. I would like to mention a meeting with representatives of the law enforcement sector, including the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. He reported on counteracting collaborators and protecting Ukrainians from those who deliberately incite hatred within our country," he said.

Zelensky says Russia still capable of doing evil

"All the key issues boil down to ensuring the protection of people, Ukraine's ability to conduct offensive operations, and our ability to strengthen Ukraine – to overcome the accumulated problems," Zelensky said.

He noted that everyone in Ukraine must remember, especially those who have stopped noticing the war because they are fully focused on politics, that Russia is still capable of doing evil.

"No one will be able to turn a blind eye. We have to fight. We must keep our defense as a top priority. And we must make our state stronger every day," Zelensky said.

Photo: SBU