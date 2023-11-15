Georgian Economy Grew 10.4% In 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Statistics Office of Georgia on Wednesday published
adjusted data of the gross domestic product growth of 2022 that
showed a 10.4 percent growth for the country's economy last year, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The updated figures also showed the GDP at current prices
amounted to ₾72.26 billion ($26) - a 20.4 percent
year-on-year growth.
The Office said the largest shares of GDP by activity
were displayed by:
Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and
motorcycles (15.9 percent) Manufacturing (11.3 percent) Real estate sector (10 percent) Construction (8 percent) Agriculture, forestry and fishing (6.9 percent) Transportation and storage (6.4 percent) Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
(6.4 percent) Information and communication (5 percent) Financial and insurance activities (4.7 percent) Education (4.5 percent)
Real growth was registered in:
Information and communication (59.1 percent) Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and
motorcycles (10.8 percent) Transportation and storage (24.7
percent) Construction (16.5 percent) Manufacturing (10.5 percent) Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (29.3
percent) Accommodation and food service sector (14.6 percent)
It also said decreases had been recorded in healthcare and
social work sector (-16.3 percent) and real estate (-3.7
percent).
This year, the Georgian economy grew by 5.1 percent in September
year-on-year, while the average real gross domestic product growth
between January and September equalled 6.8 percent, the Office
said.
