Azerbaijan Reaches New Stage Of Financial Services Development - IFC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan is
entering a new stage in the development of financial services, the
representative of IFC in Azerbaijan Aliya Azimova said at the II
Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, Trend reports.
"Over the last few years, the IFC has been working to build
digital financial markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the
Caucasus, and Central Asia. This path will remain in the forefront
of our minds in the future, as it will have a big impact on the
availability of financial services and economic prosperity. We
collaborate with financial sector stakeholders, including assisting
banks in their digital transformation efforts through consulting
services and programs. We also assist emerging fintech startups in
constructing market platforms," Azimova said.
"Azerbaijan is developing digital financial concepts, however
the country will need major backing to encourage adoption and
implementation. The banking sector is deploying innovative digital
technologies, and online banking penetration is comparable to other
nations in the region. I'd like to speak quickly on the newly
passed law "On Digital Payments Strategy, Payment Systems, and
Services," which was created with the assistance of the World Bank
and the International Finance Corporation. It will emerge as the
most crucial legal foundation for the growth of digital financial
services. With the passage of this legislation, Azerbaijan enters a
new phase in its financial services development. The IFC will
continue to engage in this area and advocate for further electronic
and digital payment reforms," she said.
