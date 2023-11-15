Four UAV Producers To Get Up To UAH 1M Grants From Lviv City Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four Ukrainian drone manufacturers will receive funding from the Lviv City Council in the form of grants of up to UAH 1 million for each company.

That's according to Andriy Moskalenko , Deputy Mayor of Lviv, Ukrinform reports, referring to the City Council press service.

"First, the expert commission approved the preliminary qualification of producers. The decision was then endorsed by the executive committee of the Lviv City Council. The next step is coordination with the military unit to which the manufactured product will be supplied. After that comes the production part. We support Ukrainian UAV manufacturers within the framework of the municipal program adopted at the Council session. There will be no more details," said Andriy Moskalenko.

It is noted that the first four Ukrainian drone producers ill receive assistance from the Lviv City Council worth up to UAH 1 million for each company.

Earlier, Lviv authorities approved the Dual Purpose Inventions Support Program.

As Ukrinform reported, a month ago the Lviv City Council supported the decision to increase expenditures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to UAH 1 billion. The money will be spent on the purchase of drones, vehicles, and on subsidies for military units.