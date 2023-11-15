Uzbekistan To Reduce Inflation Expectations Via New Targeting Mechanism - Central Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Central Bank
(CB) of Uzbekistan will strive to reduce inflation expectations of
businesses and the population through a new inflation targeting
mechanism, Chairman of Uzbekistan's Central Bank, Mamarizo
Nurmuratov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the plenary session "Monetary policy in current
conditions" within the XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan.
"In the past few years, fiscal policy and ensuring financial
stability have become key aspects of the economic development of
all countries. When regulating the monetary policy of a country, it
is important to determine the strategy of economic policy and its
potential consequences. In addition to price stability, the Central
Bank should pay attention to financial stability and financial
consolidation," he said.
Nurmuratov emphasized that Uzbekistan's annual inflation rate
stood at 9 percent in October 2023, which is in line with
forecasts, but the core inflation rate remains above the desired
level.
"With considerable uncertainty, it is difficult to determine the
lagged monetary policy and how it affects inflation in the country.
In a period of high volatility, monetary policy should not be a
source of uncertainty," he said.
According to him, the main challenges to financial stability are
increased foreign exchange demand supported by fiscal policy
measures and limited credit policy transmission.
"Business activity in Central Asia is centered on quick profits
such as construction and services, but such a line is not creating
supply to meet market demand. The growth of industries in the long
term lags behind the growth of demand factors," Nurmuratov
added.
He also mentioned that it is necessary to expand industrial
chains in the regions to create demand.
"The global market is fragmented to a certain extent, and it is
important to use this advantage to solve the problems of rapid and
comprehensive satisfaction of demand," Nurmuratov concluded.
