NTRA Achieves ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security Systems - Dailynewsegypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The National Telecom Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA) has successfully obtained the ISO 27001 certification for Information Security Systems in the areas of in-house cybersecurity and digital transformation. This reflects NTRA's commitment to applying global standards in its organizational practices, especially in securing the flow of information across networks, information systems, and ICT infrastructure. It also demonstrates NTRA's efforts to provide a safe environment for information exchange and to strengthen the information security strategy, which supports NTRA's global ranking and enhances investments in a secure ICT environment that complies with international standards. ISO 27001 is the world's most recognized standard for information security, and it is awarded to organizations that meet strict criteria for protecting information and critical data.

NTRA had previously achieved the ISO 9001 certification for Organizational Quality Management System in regulating telecom services in Egypt's market in December 2021. The certification was also renewed for NTRA in 2022, for the second consecutive year, in line with NTRA's strategy to apply the international standards of organizational management for telecom service governance.

Furthermore, NTRA, represented by the Egyptian Computer Emergency Readiness Team (EG-CERT), ranked 23rd globally on the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) in 2021 out of 193 countries. NTRA also won the 'Best Cybersecurity Influencing Entity' Award of 2022 in the 4th Cybersecurity Conference held in Tunisia, and came first in the 10th cyberdrill organized by the Arab Regional Center for Cybersecurity. Other achievements by NTRA include being elected as the vice chair of the ITU Study Group 17 (ITU-SG17) for cybersecurity, representing Africa.