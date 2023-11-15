Hayya To Qatar Mobile App Receives Regional Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile app has received the MENA Digital Awards 2022 gold prize for the best mobile app. The mobile app, developed by the Supreme Committee of Delivery and Legacy (SC), was the central point of information for approximately 3.4 million ticketed fans, including 1.4 million overseas visitors.

In addition to providing access to stadiums, the Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile app provided details about major events and landmarks that were being promoted by tournament organisers.

The mobile app worked in tandem with the official tournament host country website to create a unified user digital experience for spectators.



For Mohamed Abuagla, Executive Director of Hayya at the SC, the Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile app set a new standard in the role digital tools play in mega sporting events. Abuagla received the award along with Saeed Al Kuwari, Hayya Operations Director at the SC, at a special ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Through the Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile app, we were able to deliver a seamless digital experience to millions of spectators, many of whom were visiting Qatar and the region for the first time. Not only was the platform informative, but it also delivered a key set of services that brought together different national stakeholders in an unprecedented way,” said Abuagla.

Abuagla continued:“This project has created a lasting digital infrastructure. It can be leveraged for future mega sporting events in Qatar, while providing a blueprint that can be used around the world. The app embodies the progressive state of digital transformation in the State of Qatar and represents an important milestone that deserves to be celebrated by all those that worked hard to deliver it.”

Saeed Al Kuwari, who managed the operations of the mobile app during the tournament, spoke of the platform's importance to the success of the tournament.

“The mobile app became an inseparable companion for every spectator, whether they were making their way to a stadium, or taking the metro to a fan festival site. Fans relied on the Hayya app to guide them through all the different parts of the tournament, and enabled them to access much needed services that ensured a smooth and memorable experience for all,” said Al Kuwari.

Digital transformation remains at the core of Qatar's blueprint for economic and social development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, with the work carried out by the SC to deliver the first FIFA World Cup in the Arab world and Middle East an important component of this strategy.

The Hayya platform continues to be the official gateway for visitors into Qatar and is part of the operational plans for Expo 2023 and the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.