National Team To Test Its Strength At European Championship In Aerobic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijani gymnastics team will test its strength at the
13th European Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics.
The national team includes Vladimir Dolmatov, Medina
Mustafayeva, Khadija Guliyeva, Leyla Bezhanova, Arzu Agayeva, Sara
Alikhanli, Senem Kazimova and Dilara Gurbanova, Azernews reports.
The 13th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will be
held in Antalya, Turkiye on November 17-19.
A total of 398 gymnasts, including 183 seniors and 215 juniors,
have the opportunity to compete in Individual Men / Women, Mixed
Pairs, Trios, Groups, Aero Dance and Aero Step.
Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex hosted the 7th
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics
Championship on November 1-2.
Nearly 10 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports
Club, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex took part in the aerobic
gymnastics competitions.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
MENAFN14112023000195011045ID1107422225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.