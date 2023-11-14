W Doha Announces Collaboration As Official Hotel Partner, Caterer For Grand Prix Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: W Doha Hotel & Residences, renowned for its five-star luxury offerings, was named as the Official Hotel Partner and the Official Catering Provider for the exhilarating MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2023 yesterday.

This prestigious racing event, celebrated for its electrifying atmosphere under the Lusail International Circuit's spectacular floodlights, will take place from November 17 to 19, marking a key highlight on the international motorsports calendar.

Race fans can experience the ultimate racing weekend, headlined by the elite MotoGPTM class, alongside thrilling Moto2 and Moto3 races, and the debut of the adrenaline-charged Tissot Sprint Saturday races at half-distance. This year, MotoGP is more family-friendly than ever, offering free entry for children under 12 when they come with an adult holding a ticket, making it the perfect occasion for the entire family to witness the world's quickest motorcycle racers in action-packed competition.

In this thrilling collaboration with MotoGP, W Doha invites racing fans to enhance their Grand Prix experience by staying at W Doha for an exciting weekend. The hotel's acclaimed dining venues will be open to complement the festive mood with exceptional meals. For relaxation, the first Sisley Paris Spa in the GCC, and the largest globally, awaits at W Doha, offering exclusive massages and treatments for a luxurious retreat amidst the racing excitement.

The exciting collaboration between W Doha and the prestigious motorsport event, a highlight of Qatar's expanding sports event calendar, was unveiled during a special gathering on November 6 at the Lusail International Circuit track, which was hosted by Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit (LIC) Amro Al Hamad and General Manager of W Doha Wassim Daageh.

Al Hamad commented:“We are delighted to once again partner with W Doha to provide their premium hospitality services at this year's MotoGP race weekend. We are sure this collaboration will deliver an enjoyable experience for all race enthusiasts in attendance.”

“We're honoured by the trust Lusail international Circuit has placed in us once more,” said Wassim Daageh, General Manager of W Doha. He added,“Being part of a big sports event allows us to witness and support the power of sports in connecting people together from all over the world. Our team understands the significant role we play in representing Qatar's hospitality. As the MotoGP in Qatar rapidly becomes known for its exceptional hospitality, we're dedicated to continuing and enhancing this reputation by delivering superior culinary and guest stay experiences.”

For this exciting event, W Doha has curated an exceptional Marriott Bonvoy Moment, granting an exclusive opportunity for a Marriott Bonvoy member who has successfully used their points to bid for an immersive racing experience.

This member will enjoy a luxurious two-night stay in the WOW Suite at W Doha, which will serve as their central hub during the race events. To enhance their experience, the member will benefit from private transportation services to ferry them between the hotel and the Lusail International Circuit. In addition to the premium accommodation, this unique Marriott Bonvoy Moment includes the privilege of MotoGP VIP Village tickets and a selection of unparalleled trackside experiences, all designed to create an unforgettable racing adventure.

The agreement with Lusail Circuit Sports Club further reinforces W Doha as a leading luxury lifestyle hotel, supporting major sporting events within Qatar