Amir Arrives In Riyadh

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in Riyadh in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness was welcomed upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Also attending the reception were Acting Governor of Riyadh Region HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Ambassador of the State to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud.

HH the Amir will hold later today discussions with HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness will also participate in the extraordinary summit of the Council of the League of Arab States and the Eighth Extraordinary Islamic Summit, scheduled to be held tomorrow in the city of Riyadh.

HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.