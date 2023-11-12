Qatar University To Hold Annual Research Forum From November 14

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) will organise its Annual Research Forum and Exhibition 2023, which will take place on November 14 and 15 with ExxonMobil Qatar as its gold sponsor, under the theme“Research for Future Aspiration.”

The QU Annual Research Forum and Exhibition serves as a meeting point for students, researchers, and academics from all faculties, research centres, and institutes affiliated with the university.

It also includes partners and stakeholders to highlight the most important research outputs, innovations, and influential research of QU. This event aims to enhance the university's role in achieving sustainable economic and social development in Qatar, depending on entrepreneurial and innovative-driven approaches representing the research roadmap for QU.

The forum will provide an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences to create opportunities for collaborative research between faculty members, researchers, and QU students with industrial, economic, and governmental entities as partners and supporters.

QU will also share its practical and academic expertise in best practices for addressing challenges and turning them into success stories. All of this will be achieved through a research-focused curriculum in collaboration with stakeholders, specifically the industrial sector and various government institutions, in line with the university's commitment to promoting research-based learning, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies at QU, Prof. Mariam Al Maadeed, stated,“We are proud to host the QU Annual Research Forum and Exhibition. We invite all those interested from different sectors to share with us the activities of the forum, which is an embodiment of the university's commitment to implementing the national priorities and the university's research.

“As well as keeping pace with scientific and technological progress to achieve the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development.”

She added,“An elite group of scientists, students, stakeholders, and policymakers will participate with us to discuss the role of scientific research, sustainability, technology, leadership, and innovation in building and anticipating the future. In addition to empowering decision-makers to face changes and challenges and preserving the safety and prosperity of the society.”

On his part, Vice President and Research Director for ExxonMobil Research Qatar, Dr. David Palandro, said,“We're pleased to be the gold sponsor of the QU Annual Research Forum and proud to further strengthen our long-term partnership with the university through this collaboration.”