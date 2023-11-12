Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council reportedly stepping down from her position

(MENAFN) Amanda Sloat, the Senior Director for Europe at the United States National Security Council, is reportedly stepping down from her position after three years, according to a report by Politico on Friday. Sloat has played a significant role in coordinating the efforts of the United States and its Western allies in supporting Kiev and countering Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.



Confirming her impending resignation, Sloat stated to Politico, "It has been an amazing three years, but it’s time. I’m tired." Described as a "quiet but key figure," Sloat has been instrumental behind-the-scenes in the White House's initiatives to enhance relations with European allies and confront Moscow, particularly during the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. Her efforts have reportedly translated into billions of dollars in military and economic assistance for Kiev.



United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised Sloat's leadership in a statement, acknowledging her role in "rebuilding transatlantic unity and galvanizing unprecedented support for Ukraine." Sloat has accompanied President Joe Biden on numerous trips to Europe, participating in eight visits that included five NATO summits and two European Union summits.



Sloat's resignation follows the departure of another top National Security Council official, Eric Green, who held the role of Russia lead. These developments come at a critical juncture, with United States officials warning of potential halts to military and financial aid for Kiev due to financial constraints. The Pentagon recently disclosed that only about one billion dollars remain for Ukraine's military assistance, indicating that Washington has spent around 95 percent of the previous funding allocated for Kiev. The evolving situation raises questions about the future trajectory of United States involvement in the ongoing conflict and the implications for its strategic partnerships in the region.



