Banque Du Caire Launches Electronic Signature Service For Companies, Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Banque du Caire has announced the launch of an electronic signature service (I-Sign) for its corporate and institutional clients, becoming the first bank to use the electronic signature in banking forms and documents related to cash flow management services and products, foreign trade operations, and securities products. The service also covers subscription forms for the corporate Internet banking service.

Tarek Fayed, Chairperson and CEO of Banque du Caire, highlighted the importance of this step in providing banking services to the bank's clients, in line with the state's vision of achieving a digital economy, as well as the bank's expansionary policies in the field of digital transformation.

Bahaa El-Shafie, Deputy Chairperson of Banque du Caire, explained that the launch of this service is a recognition of the value of time and efficiency that business customers need, regardless of the size of their companies, whether small or large. He also added that the service is in line with the bank's vision of digitizing and automating the largest possible number of banking products and services to give a competitive advantage to customers.

Osama El-Naggar, Head of the Global Transactions Banking Group at Banque du Caire, added that the electronic signature provides many benefits to corporate clients, the most prominent of which is signing and authenticating banking documents and forms and sending them to the bank electronically with the highest security standards. He also mentioned the advantages of privacy and confidentiality that corporate clients enjoy through the use of a strong encryption system.

In the same context, the bank revealed that it had obtained the ISO 27001 certificate as a culmination of the bank's efforts in the field of enhancing information security systems. The bank is continuously keen on ensuring data confidentiality, as this standard aims to provide a systematic framework for protecting information from cyber threats and ensuring their confidentiality and safety, which reflects the bank's commitment to the highest standards of cybersecurity and its ability to protect sensitive information.

Tarek Fayed, Chairperson and CEO of Banque du Caire, said that the bank's obtainment of the international ISO 27001 certificate for information security clearly reflects the bank's commitment to the highest standards of security in the field of information. He added that it is one of the most internationally accredited certificates for information security. Fayed also stressed that the bank works in accordance with the strategic framework issued by the CBE in the field of cybersecurity.

Hala El-Kasar, Chief Risk Officer at Banque du Caire, stressed the bank's keenness on implementing an integrated framework in the field of information technology security, while adhering to all controls related to international standards in the field of securing customer and organization data, to address cyber and technology risks proactively, and to secure all digital products that it offers to customers.

Amr Oshba, Chief Information Security Officer at Banque du Caire, explained that obtaining the ISO 27001 certificate comes within the framework of the Bank's permanent commitment to implementing an integrated work plan and a clear strategy in the field of information security, in line with internationally applied standards and controls, to ensure the continued improvement of cybersecurity practices, in light of the growing security challenges.