South Korea Declares War on Escalating Bedbug Infestation

(MENAFN) In response to a surge in bedbug reports across 17 cities and provinces, the South Korean government is unveiling a strategic plan to combat the blood-sucking pests. Authorities are taking swift action to inspect and disinfect thousands of public facilities where bedbugs may be hiding, as the infestation appears to be spreading. Notably, there is speculation that the insects might have been introduced into the country by travelers, with concerns raised about the potential involvement of tourists from France, where bedbugs have recently become a prevalent issue.



South Korea's ruling conservative People's Power Party spokesperson stated on Thursday that the pests were believed to have been absent from the country since the 1970s, a period coinciding with the widespread availability of toxic DDT pesticides. However, recent cases of bedbug infestations in locations such as a university dormitory in Daegu and a sauna in Incheon have raised alarms.



As of Tuesday, approximately 30 cases of bedbugs have been reported nationwide, with a concentration of incidents in Seoul, the capital city with a population exceeding 9.6 million. The gravity of the situation prompted the Ministry of Health and Welfare to convene a meeting on Friday, resulting in the announcement of extensive inspections of accommodations, bathing facilities, and medical establishments from November 13 to December 8.



The bedbug menace, previously thought to be eradicated in South Korea for decades, is now necessitating urgent and comprehensive measures to contain its spread. The government's proactive response underscores the seriousness with which it is approaching the issue, recognizing the potential impact on public health and the need for collaborative efforts to address the growing infestation.



