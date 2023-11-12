Continuous Israeli attacks on Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza cause dehydration to babies

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that infants at Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza are experiencing dehydration due to the continuous Israeli assaults on the medical facility.



"Babies in Al-Quds Hospital are suffering from dehydration because of lack of milk," the humanitarian rights organization said in a post on X.



Despite power outages and intense Israeli airstrikes in the area, the medical personnel at the hospital are tirelessly working around the clock.



Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), called on the global community to intervene and save the infants in Gaza.



"Enough! How can the international community accept the situation in Gaza?" Rocca declared in a post on the podium. "Infants in incubators and patients in ICU are at risk of life in the Al-Quds hospital."



Since October 7, Israel has been conducting relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and places of worship, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



The ongoing conflict has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 11,078 Palestinian lives, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

