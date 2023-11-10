In Occupied Crimea, Draftees Beat Colonel To Death - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the newly mobilized soldiers reportedly assaulted a Russian colonel, who died as a result of the injuries sustained.

That's according to a report by Ukraine's defense intelligence, Ukrinform wrote.

The incident took place in Simferopol on November 1.

A group of mobilized soldiers from the 20th Motorized Rifle Division, part of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District, assaulted a Russian colonel, whose last name is believed to be Musurbekov. The officer held the position of the regiment's deputy commander.

On November 7, the Simferopol hospital staff said Musurbekov succumbed to his injuries.

On the same day, the servicemen suspected of murdering the colonel, disguised in civilian clothes, fled from their base in the Simferopol district, and crossed out of Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region.

