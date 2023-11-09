Bitdeal Launches New Token Development Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bitdeal, a leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Development Company, announced the launch of its new token development services.
With 15 years in blockchain technology and Crypto Solutions, Bitdeal offers customized solutions for crypto and blockchain creation. Likewise, they stepped in to provide excellent token development services from conceptualization and design to full-fledged deployment on preferred blockchain networks like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon etc.
The company will now offer end-to-end token creation, from conceptualization to launch and beyond.
Bitdeal's Token Development Services include:
Token design - Working with clients to create the optimal token economics, distribution model, and features based on their goals
Smart contract development - Creating audited, secure smart contracts tailored for each token
Token launch - Guiding clients through the technical launch and distribution of new tokens
Token marketing - Developing marketing strategies and campaigns to promote new tokens to relevant audiences
Post-launch support - Providing ongoing maintenance, integration, and improvement of tokens after launch
"We're thrilled to expand into token development and bring our blockchain expertise to this important capability," said the CEO of Bitdeal. "Tokens are increasingly being used for new models of value transfer and unlocking advanced features. With our seasoned team, we can now empower organizations and projects with bespoke tokens crafted for their needs."
About Bitdeal:
Bitdeal is an award-winning Cryptocurrency Exchange Development Company founded in 2015. With offices in India and the United States, the company offers a full suite of enterprise Crypto solutions, now step into token development. Bitdeal has worked with clients ranging from government agencies to major corporations and startups globally.
