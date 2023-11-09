GBP/USD Forecast: Still Has Some Fight Left In It

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Wednesday's trading session, the GBP/USD experienced a slight pullback, adding to the already turbulent market behavior we've been observing.

Amidst this volatility, it's crucial for traders to closely monitor the trajectory of risk appetite. This is particularly pertinent as the US dollar exhibits a high degree of sensitivity to changes in risk sentiment.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the market, one must consider not only risk appetite but also the interest rate differential between currencies. While the United States continues to witness rising interest rates, it's worth noting that the UK boasts relatively robust interest rates as well. However, there's a prevailing concern in the market regarding the European Union's potential impact on the United Kingdom. Given the EU's current recessionary state, market participants are keeping a watchful eye on any developments that might tether the UK to the EU's economic challenges.

In this environment, the market is expected to remain quite turbulent. The prevailing sentiment suggests that traders are inclined to seize opportunities presented of "cheap US dollars." Consequently, I am inclined to fade the initial signs of exhaustion and pessimism observed on short-term charts. This strategy has been my approach for some time now, and it aligns with the persistent bearish trend that has gripped this currency pair.I Am Bearish on this Currency Pair

Should we witness a breakdown below the lower boundary of the bearish flag, it is highly likely that the market will descend toward the 1.20 level or possibly even lower. On the other hand, if a reversal occurs, and we see a break above the upper boundary of the shooting star formed during Monday's session, this would signal an exceptionally bullish development. Such a move could open the door for an ascent towards the 1.25 level, or perhaps even the 1.2750 level.

Despite the anticipated noisy trading conditions in this market environment, my current stance remains bearish on this currency pair, and I have no immediate inclination to adopt a bullish outlook. However, it is worth acknowledging that market dynamics can change, and while the current sentiment prevails, it is challenging to think about a scenario where all of this changes easily. After all, the Fed has made is clear that they are looking to keep rates tight for the foreseeable future, and this will continue to keep the US dollar attractive on a interest rate differential play.

