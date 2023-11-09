HMC Educates Healthcare Providers On Treating Tobacco Addiction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's Tobacco Control Center, an accredited Center by the World Health Organization, organised a training workshop to enhance the capabilities of healthcare professionals in treating tobacco addiction and reducing the prevalence of smoking in Qatar.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the efforts to combat smoking in the country and reduce the harmful impact of this phenomenon on society.

The training workshop was specifically dedicated to healthcare professionals from HMC, Primary Health Care Corporation, Naufar Center, Qatar Red Crescent, the Medical Services Department of the Ministry of Defense, and Qatar Cancer Society. Additionally, the workshop was attended by participants from Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The workshop, held from November 6 to November 8 in Doha, focused on enhancing participants' abilities to deal with various cases of tobacco addiction and its treatment.

Key figures attending the workshop included Deputy Medical Director for Medical Services at HMC, Dr. Ahmed Al Mohammad and WHO representative in Qatar, Dr. Riyana Bou Haka.

Lectures during the workshop were delivered by experts in the field, including Dr. Dong Bo Fu from the WHO's Tobacco Free Initiative; Assistant Professor, Department of Public Health at Qatar University Dr. Ghadeer Al Jayousi; and members of the Tobacco Control Center, including Director of the center Dr. Ahmad Al Mulla, tobacco control specialist Dr. Ahmad Abdullah and psychologist Dr. Ashour Ibrahim.

Dr. Al Mulla emphasised that the goal of the workshop was to provide participants with the scientific knowledge and skills necessary to enable them to effectively contribute to combating smoking in the community and assist their patients in quitting.

The workshop was built on comprehensive scientific foundations, relying on established evidence, and included a series of lectures, presentations, scientific explanations, exercises, case studies, and discussion sessions.

Dr. Al Mulla stressed the importance of building and enhancing the capabilities of the healthcare team in the field of tobacco control to provide high quality care for tobacco addiction treatment in all medical centres and institutions in Qatar. He also emphasised the critical role of the healthcare team in educating the community about the harmful effects of tobacco use and its products. He further highlighted the importance of conducting more workshops throughout the year to enhance the capabilities of a larger number of healthcare professionals, including those in private healthcare institutions in the near future.