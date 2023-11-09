Lach's "Langdimania": A Cultural Antidote to 2023's Mental Health and Creativity Crisis

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Amidst a challenging year for mental health and creativity, Lach's debut novel Langdimania emerges as a beacon of hope. With one in six Britons facing mental health issues and a 30% decline in creative opportunities, this book is a timely cultural necessity.



Antifolk pioneer and BBC Radio 4 host, Lach, has penned a novel that's already been LoveReading4Kids Debut Novel of the Month and a staff favorite. Time Out London hails him as "New York's living legend," reflecting his diverse career in music, comedy, and literature. Langdimania offers an imaginative escape, set in a world that challenges reality through the eyes of 12-year-old Army, whose adventures mirror the universal struggle of belonging and the celebration of creativity.



As the year ends, Langdimania is a compelling Christmas gift, resonating with themes of imagination and nonconformity, suitable for children and adults alike. The book's inception, rooted in bedtime stories for Lach's son, evolved into a tribute to his late wife Anu and a therapeutic outlet during his personal upheaval.



Lach, now based in Edinburgh, has inspired artists like Beck and Regina Spektor, with Bob Dylan and Suzanne Vega among his admirers.



Praised by author Zoë Howe as "wildly vivid and magical," and Jeff Zycinski, former Head of BBC Scotland, as "an absolute page-turner," the book also received acclaim from Bob Dylan biographer Larry "Ratso" Sloman, who described it as "sharp, funny and filled with fantastic imagery."



"Langdimania" is not just a novel but a cultural imperative, underscoring the transformative power of creativity in adversity.



"Lach is great!" - Bob Dylan



"Lach is so what the East Village used to be all about. He's a gruff-and-tough punk turned poet with a heart of gold." - Time Out New York



"Lach is incredibly bright, influential, funny, smart, with his own counter-culture charm. He's become part of New York folklore." - Suzanne Vega



Please consider "Langdimania" for your Best of 2023 lists and holiday shopping guides.



About Lach

Lach, with six albums and a hit BBC Radio 4 series, now presents "Langdimania," a novel reflecting his artistic versatility.



About The Book Whisperers

The Book Whisperers offer a structured community for both writers and readers to engage in meaningful interactions. Writers benefit from constructive feedback and professional networking opportunities, while readers gain access to a curated selection of diverse literary works. The platform also provides resources for effective marketing strategies, allowing authors and publishing professionals to better monetise their skills.





