Panama Hitmen Get 50 Years For Corridor Killing

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The same day a Panama politician was gunned down a Panama trial court announced the country's first conviction for the crime of hitmen.

The court applied a sentence of 50 years in prison to Juan Carlos Valdés and Rosendo A. Moses for the murder of the political activist of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), Wendy Rodríguez, on August 27, 2020, when she was passing through the South Corridor.

During the reading of the sentence carried out in the facilities of the Accusatory Penal System of the First Judicial District, located in building 727 in Balboa, the judges decided to apply the sentence of 50 years for the crimes of homicide, in the form of hitmen, in injury to the PRD activist and attempted murder against three minors who were traveling in the same vehicle as the victim.

According to the investigation carried out by the Metropolitan Prosecutor's Office for Homicide and Femicide, the vehicle in which Rodríguez and the three minors were traveling was followed by at least six cars until they reached one of the exits of the South Corridor, where they were attacked by gunfire.

During the trial, the prosecution alleged that those involved in the crime were members of a criminal organization that operates in Panama City and San Miguelito.





