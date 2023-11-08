Uganda Asserts Self-Reliance Amid Expulsion from US Trade Program

(MENAFN) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has expressed confidence in Uganda's ability to achieve its growth targets independently of Western support, following the recent decision by the United States to remove the African nation from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) program. Museveni conveyed this sentiment in a statement posted on social media, advising against undue concern over the United States government's actions. Uganda has been a participant in AGOA since its inception in 2000, benefiting from duty-free access to the US market for various products, including coffee and textiles.



The African Growth and Opportunity Act has played a crucial role in Uganda's trade relationship with the United States. Over the years, Uganda has exported a range of goods to the US under the program. This includes key commodities like coffee and textiles. AGOA has provided qualified Sub-Saharan African countries with advantageous trade opportunities, allowing them to export over 1,800 products to the US market with reduced trade barriers. However, AGOA is set to expire in September 2025, and its renewal was not confirmed during the recent forum in South Africa.



In a recent announcement, United States President Joe Biden disclosed the decision to expel Uganda, along with the Central African Republic, Gabon, and Niger, from AGOA. This move was motivated by perceived "gross violations" of participation requirements. Previously, President Biden had indicated that the Ugandan government's enactment of an anti-LGBTQ law in May 2023 would be taken into account when evaluating Kampala's eligibility for the trade initiative.



The law, known as the Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023, criminalizes "aggravated homosexuality" and imposes severe penalties, including potential life imprisonment, for consensual same-sex relations.



The Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023 has sparked widespread condemnation and triggered sanctions against Uganda. The international community has voiced concerns about the law's severe provisions and their implications for human rights and LGBTQ+ individuals in the country. The expulsion from AGOA represents a significant development in Uganda's international trade relations and underscores the complex interplay between trade policies and human rights considerations.



President Museveni's assertion of Uganda's self-reliance in achieving growth targets signals a shift in the nation's outlook amid its expulsion from the AGOA program. As Uganda navigates this new phase, questions about its trade strategies and the broader implications of the LGBTQ+ law continue to shape international discourse. The evolving dynamics between Uganda and its global partners highlight the delicate balance between economic cooperation and human rights advocacy on the international stage.





