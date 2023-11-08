Sergey Lavrov holds discussions with Palestinian Fatah movement official

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held discussions on Tuesday with a senior official from the Palestinian Fatah movement, focusing on ways to de-escalate tensions in the Gaza Strip.



During a phone call with Hussein Al-Sheikh, the Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, Lavrov emphasized the urgency of implementing a cease-fire to prevent further harm to civilians. He also stressed the need to increase humanitarian aid and to promptly evacuate Russian citizens from the region.



Additionally, Lavrov reiterated Russia's support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He suggested the creation of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The Israeli military launched air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.



The situation in Gaza has resulted in a shortage of essential supplies for its 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli blockade, alongside a high number of casualties and significant displacements.

