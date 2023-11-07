Russian Srgs Make Monthly Attempts To Enter Sumy, Chernihiv Regions Commander Naiev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) make up to 10 attempts per month to enter the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, bordering with Russia.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Naiev, the objective of enemy SRGs is to scout the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces, and strike military or civilian objects.

Naiev emphasized that the Ukrainian side should always stay alert.

For this reason, coordinated actions are being practiced by the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, and combined arms units protecting the state border.