               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Srgs Make Monthly Attempts To Enter Sumy, Chernihiv Regions Commander Naiev


11/7/2023 10:07:10 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) make up to 10 attempts per month to enter the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, bordering with Russia.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Naiev, the objective of enemy SRGs is to scout the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces, and strike military or civilian objects.

Naiev emphasized that the Ukrainian side should always stay alert.

For this reason, coordinated actions are being practiced by the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, and combined arms units protecting the state border.

MENAFN07112023000193011044ID1107390200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search