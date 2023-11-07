UN Human Rights Delivers 50 Aid Trucks To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced on Tuesday the entry of 50 additional aid trucks carrying food, water, and medical supplies into Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

The Spokesman for UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said in a press statement that this brings the number of relief trucks that entered the Gaza Strip since October 21 until yesterday, Monday, to 526 trucks.

However, Dujarric warned that no fuel has entered Gaza through (Rafah) crossing border since the beginning of the conflict until now.

Dujarric expressed the Egyptian government approved the deployment of a humanitarian technical team to advise the Egyptian Red Crescent Society on delivering aid to Gaza.

The team will be in Al-Arish near the Rafah crossing border. Dujarric added there are overcrowded displaced people in UN facilities, which makes him worried about the people's safety because there are over 22,000 people in the Khan Yunis Training Center alone.

Khan Yunis Training Center is so crowded that the space for each person is less than two square meters, which represent a significant health and safety issues for those sharing the facility, Dujarric said.

According to Dujarric, 44 children of 147 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed since last October by Israeli occupation forces and some by Israeli settlers.

Dujarric pointed out there was a displacement of 900 Palestinians from the West Bank in light of violence coming from Israeli settlers and the restrictions imposed on Palestinians.

Dujarric indicated that the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, will participate in the international humanitarian conference on Gaza, organized by France, in its capital Paris, next Thursday. (end)

mmg







MENAFN07112023000071011013ID1107389935