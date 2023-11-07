Armenia's Propaganda Is Catalyst For Disrupting Interstate Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

The subversive policy of Armenian lobby organizations and the Armenians serving them is not limited only to Azerbaijan. Such steps are also taking place around the entire Islamic and Turkic world.

For a long time, Armenians have secretly tried to create division between Islamic states by launching a special propaganda machine in the Middle East and Islamic countries. Take, for example, the states of Palestine and Lebanon. Radical Armenians live in these countries and serve Armenian lobbyists.

It should be recalled that during the struggle against separatism in Garabagh, a group of Armenian radicals in Lebanon attacked the diplomatic corps of Azerbaijan and threatened the citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkiye with various forms of violence.

Unfortunately, Armenian provocations have not bypassed Palestine, which is facing great human tragedy. Lobbyists who try to hit the world from a weak point have skillfully managed to appreciate this opportunity. In the ongoing difficult situation in Gaza, the indifferent attitude of the world community towards the innocent children who were massacred in Palestine is the fruit of these psychological games and the magical power of the media that serves them.

Photo collages made in the form of blackmail and photos depicting false Armenian-Palestinian brotherhood are elements of a provocation prepared to strengthen propaganda to affect and perplex the way of thinking about Palestine's political views on Armenia. Armenians actively organize special games not only in the West but also in the entire Islamic countries close to the Turkic world and try to convince the masses about it.

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, which has been famous for its anti-Azerbaijani propaganda for a long time, tried to turn Palestine into a tool this time for its new anti-Islamic propaganda. There can be no question of Armenia's connection with Palestine, either historically or ethnically. However, there should be no doubt that Armenian lobbyists, who operate in the form of a network with various organizations, focus on Palestine. Because Palestine the Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered a sensitive point for the Islamic world, including Turkiye and Azerbaijan. It is also useful for lobbyists to tarnish and harm relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, especially against the backdrop of Azerbaijan-Israel relations.

Note: When the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, received the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, in Baku in 2011, both heads of state made statements to the press. At the meeting, President Mahmoud Abbas stated the following while expressing his views on Azerbaijan's liberated Garabagh:

There are common problems between us. Azerbaijan and Palestine have similar problems. Your lands are also under occupation. Both our countries have refugees. There are four well-known UN resolutions relating to you: Resolutions No. 822, 853, 874, and 884. All four UN resolutions call for peace. There are over 15 UN resolutions regarding us. These resolutions also call for peace. But we are patiently waiting for these issues to be resolved peacefully so that we could reap the benefits of peace.

We followed the recent meeting in Kazan. We watched the positions of Russia, France, and the USA in addressing this problem. And this is an indication of the world's interest in resolving the problem. But we are saying that it is better to resolve these problems today than tomorrow. Because no one can guarantee that they will be resolved tomorrow. We want the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the refugee problem to be resolved. We do not require anything extra from international law. We have common problems. We want them to be resolved. We want peace to be established on these lands so that world peoples could live in peace and calm.

Thus, the insidious policy of Armenian lobbyists is multifaceted and extremely insidious. Azerbaijan has not allowed relations with any state to be spoiled. What is happening in Palestine today worries many of our citizens, and Azerbaijan unilaterally supports the cessation of this armed conflict.