Armenia's Propaganda Is Catalyst For Disrupting Interstate Relations

The subversive policy of Armenian lobby organizations and the
Armenians serving them is not limited only to Azerbaijan. Such
steps are also taking place around the entire Islamic and Turkic
world.
For a long time, Armenians have secretly tried to create
division between Islamic states by launching a special propaganda
machine in the Middle East and Islamic countries. Take, for
example, the states of Palestine and Lebanon. Radical Armenians
live in these countries and serve Armenian lobbyists.
It should be recalled that during the struggle against
separatism in Garabagh, a group of Armenian radicals in Lebanon
attacked the diplomatic corps of Azerbaijan and threatened the
citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkiye with various forms of
violence.
Unfortunately, Armenian provocations have not bypassed
Palestine, which is facing great human tragedy. Lobbyists who try
to hit the world from a weak point have skillfully managed to
appreciate this opportunity. In the ongoing difficult situation in
Gaza, the indifferent attitude of the world community towards the
innocent children who were massacred in Palestine is the fruit of
these psychological games and the magical power of the media that
serves them.
Photo collages made in the form of blackmail and photos
depicting false Armenian-Palestinian brotherhood are elements of a
provocation prepared to strengthen propaganda to affect and perplex
the way of thinking about Palestine's political views on Armenia.
Armenians actively organize special games not only in the West but
also in the entire Islamic countries close to the Turkic world and
try to convince the masses about it.
The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, which has been
famous for its anti-Azerbaijani propaganda for a long time, tried
to turn Palestine into a tool this time for its new anti-Islamic
propaganda. There can be no question of Armenia's connection with
Palestine, either historically or ethnically. However, there should
be no doubt that Armenian lobbyists, who operate in the form of a
network with various organizations, focus on Palestine. Because
Palestine the Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered a sensitive point for
the Islamic world, including Turkiye and Azerbaijan. It is also
useful for lobbyists to tarnish and harm relations between
Azerbaijan and Palestine, especially against the backdrop of
Azerbaijan-Israel relations.
Note: When the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr.
Ilham Aliyev, received the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas,
in Baku in 2011, both heads of state made statements to the press.
At the meeting, President Mahmoud Abbas stated the following while
expressing his views on Azerbaijan's liberated Garabagh:
There are common problems between us. Azerbaijan and Palestine
have similar problems. Your lands are also under occupation. Both
our countries have refugees. There are four well-known UN
resolutions relating to you: Resolutions No. 822, 853, 874, and
884. All four UN resolutions call for peace. There are over 15 UN
resolutions regarding us. These resolutions also call for peace.
But we are patiently waiting for these issues to be resolved
peacefully so that we could reap the benefits of peace.
We followed the recent meeting in Kazan. We watched the
positions of Russia, France, and the USA in addressing this
problem. And this is an indication of the world's interest in
resolving the problem. But we are saying that it is better to
resolve these problems today than tomorrow. Because no one can
guarantee that they will be resolved tomorrow. We want the
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the refugee problem to be resolved.
We do not require anything extra from international law. We have
common problems. We want them to be resolved. We want peace to be
established on these lands so that world peoples could live in
peace and calm.
Thus, the insidious policy of Armenian lobbyists is multifaceted
and extremely insidious. Azerbaijan has not allowed relations with
any state to be spoiled. What is happening in Palestine today
worries many of our citizens, and Azerbaijan unilaterally supports
the cessation of this armed conflict.
