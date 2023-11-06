G7 and EU's Russian Oil Price Cap Faces Challenges as Moscow Adapts

(MENAFN) The price cap imposed by the G7 and European Union on Russian oil exports last year, aimed at reducing Moscow's energy revenues, is facing increasing hurdles, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. The cap, which set a limit of USD60 per barrel on Russian seaborne oil exports, was implemented in December 2022, with similar restrictions placed on Russian petroleum products in February 2023. However, recent data suggests that Moscow's efforts to bypass these limitations have resulted in a substantial rebound in oil and gas revenues.



After the initial enforcement of the price cap, Moscow's oil and gas revenues experienced a significant year-on-year decline of 46 percent in January, totaling 426 billion rubles (USD4.6 billion). Yet, this trend has since been reversed, with the Russian Finance Ministry reporting a substantial surge in revenues to 1.635 trillion rubles (USD17.6 billion) in October. This represents a more than twofold increase from the previous month and a more than 25 percent rise from October 2022.



The Wall Street Journal suggests that Moscow's success in evading the price caps is due to strategic maneuvers to bypass the imposed restrictions, asserting that they violate global market regulations. Russia has reportedly turned to a fleet of aging tankers, often referred to as the "shadow fleet," on which the price caps have limited influence.



According to a recent report from the Kiev School of Economics, Russia's shadow fleet of tankers numbered 180 vessels as of September. Analysts interviewed by the Wall Street Journal noted that the sheer size of this fleet effectively exempts most Russian exports from being subject to the price cap.



The evolving situation highlights the challenges faced by Western nations in their attempts to control Russia's energy revenues through price caps. As Moscow employs innovative strategies to circumvent these limitations, the effectiveness of this approach comes into question. The ability of the Russian government to adapt and navigate around imposed restrictions underscores the complexities of managing economic sanctions on a global scale.



MENAFN06112023000045015687ID1107379404