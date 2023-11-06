German Composer's Music Sounds In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The 190th anniversary of German composer Johannes Brahms has
been celebrated in Baku.
The concert took place at the State Philharmonic Hall, bringing
together well-known violinist Maria Solozobova (Switzerland) and
acclaimed cellist Meehae Ryo (South Korea), who thrilled the
audience with the composer`s works, Azernews reports.
The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony
Orchestra.
The concert program featured J.Brahms's Double Concerto for
Violin and Cello (A minor, op. 102) and Symphony No. 1 (C minor,
op. 68) as well as Hungarian Dance No. 5 (G minor).
The concert left a lasting impression on the audience, which
broke out in applause.
The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music,
which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State
Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber
Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the
State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra
of Folk Instruments.
Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of
local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.
In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic
Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.
The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies
and offers of online concerts.
The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic
Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian
State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State
Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National
Philharmonic.
MENAFN06112023000195011045ID1107379018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.