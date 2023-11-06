Iran's Defense Minister Cautions of Extreme Consequences for US if Gaza War Continues

(MENAFN) In a stark warning, Iran's defense minister, Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, cautioned the United States on Sunday about the grave repercussions it could face if the ongoing hostilities in Gaza are not swiftly brought to a halt. Ashtiani emphasized, "Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a ceasefire, otherwise they will be hit hard," as reported by IRNA.



Iran has been fervently advocating for an end to the bloodshed in the Palestinian enclave and has consistently accused Washington of exacerbating tensions in the Middle East, particularly since the commencement of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which followed an unprecedented surprise assault by Hamas. This attack tragically claimed the lives of approximately 1,400 Israelis, predominantly civilians.



In a separate statement earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned Israel's actions, characterizing them as "war crimes and genocide" that receive "full support" from the United States government. Kanaani asserted, "Israel’s criminal acts, fully supported by the United States, portray the arrogant spirit of Washington which incited hatred among nations across the world," as reported by Press TV.



Despite calls for a comprehensive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Washington has opted for a "humanitarian pause" instead. The Pentagon has taken further steps to support the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) by dispatching additional weaponry and deploying a naval fleet to the western Mediterranean Sea.



Simultaneously, both Israel and the United States have accused Iran of masterminding the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians and supplying the group with weapons. The Pentagon also alleged that Iran has supported militias responsible for drone and rocket attacks on United States bases in the Middle East. Tehran, in response, endorsed Hamas' deadly incursion into Israel on October 7, asserting it was an "entirely Palestinian" action.



The warnings and accusations exchanged between these nations highlight the deeply entrenched geopolitical tensions in the region. As diplomatic efforts continue, the global community closely watches the developments in the Middle East, hoping for a swift resolution to the conflict and a return to stability for the affected populations.



